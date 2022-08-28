Petrol ‘freebie’ day for villagers as tanker leaks

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Residents of Tallampadu village and its surroundings gathered at the spot where an oil tanker met with an accident in Khammam Rural Mandal on Saturday to collect the petrol leaking from the tanker. Within a few hours, the tanker became empty.

According to sources, the tanker, moving towards Khammam for unloading at petrol bunks, hit another vehicle at Tallampadu village. Following this, a hole popped up on the tanker from where oil started leaking.

The news spread soon and residents in large numbers reached the spot with bottles, buckets and cans to collect the fuel. Motorists who were passing by were also seen collecting petrol from the tanker. Later, a team of police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd.

KHAMMAM: Residents of Tallampadu village and its surroundings gathered at the spot where an oil tanker met with an accident in Khammam Rural Mandal on Saturday to collect the petrol leaking from the tanker. Within a few hours, the tanker became empty. According to sources, the tanker, moving towards Khammam for unloading at petrol bunks, hit another vehicle at Tallampadu village. Following this, a hole popped up on the tanker from where oil started leaking. The news spread soon and residents in large numbers reached the spot with bottles, buckets and cans to collect the fuel. Motorists who were passing by were also seen collecting petrol from the tanker. Later, a team of police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd.