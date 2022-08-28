Home States Telangana

Subba Reddy appeals to Telangana HC to quash quid pro quo case against Jagan

According to him, the CBI wrongly implicated the petitioner simply because he is the co-brother of the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The petition submitted by YV Subba Reddy, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman, seeking to quash the CBI’s quid pro quo case against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was heard by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

The CBI has charged Vasantha Krishna Prasad, YSRCP MLA, and YV Subba Reddy with conspiring to get prime lands for the Indu Projects from the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Housing Board (APHB) under the pretext of creating housing projects.

The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that Subba Reddy had no connection to the alleged scam. According to him, the CBI wrongly implicated the petitioner simply because he is the co-brother of the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

The court was informed by the CBI Counsel that, during the time of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the APHB had given Indu Shyam Prasad Reddy access to 70 acres of land in various locations in Hyderabad. The lands were given permission to construct a variety of homes, including villas, MIG and LIG range houses, among others.

Shyam Prasad Reddy, the promoter of Indu Projects, used Krishna Prasad’s Vasantha Projects as a special purpose vehicle to obtain the housing projects even though Indu Projects lacked the qualifications.


The CBI counsel further alleged that Krishna Prasad and Subba Reddy gave their families a lower price on the villas built at the Gachibowli site. According to the CBI, Shyam Prasad contributed `70 crore to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s business in exchange for receiving government land for building projects. After listening to passionate arguments from both sides, the case is postponed until September 8, 2022, for further hearing.

