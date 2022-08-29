Home States Telangana

16 medical colleges sanctioned, 13 more on the cards, says KT Rama Rao

The Minister said that medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahbubabad, Nagarkurnool Waranpathy, Ramagundam, and Jagtial were almost complete.

Published: 29th August 2022 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to boost medical education, the Telangana government has sanctioned 16 new medical colleges, and proposals for 13 more were in the queue, IT Minister KT Rama Rao announced on Sunday.He said that the Central government failed to set up even a single medical college in the state. In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Minister listed all the medical infrastructures established in the state since 2014.

“Hon’ble Telangana CM KCR Garu has scripted history in medical education. Before 2014, only five govt medical colleges existed in Telangana. Over the last eight years, 16 new medical colleges have been sanctioned & 13 more are in the pipeline so that each district has one medical college,” KTR tweeted.

The Minister said that medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahbubabad, Nagarkurnool Waranpathy, Ramagundam, and Jagtial were almost complete. In Kothagudem, the college would be inaugurated soon, he said.

Medical colleges in Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, and Nalgonda have already started functioning.He also shared details and images of mother-child care centres, Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University in Karimnagar, and 100-bedded government areas hospitals in several districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana KT Rama Rao Medical Colleges
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp