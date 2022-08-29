16 medical colleges sanctioned, 13 more on the cards, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bid to boost medical education, the Telangana government has sanctioned 16 new medical colleges, and proposals for 13 more were in the queue, IT Minister KT Rama Rao announced on Sunday.He said that the Central government failed to set up even a single medical college in the state. In a series of tweets on Sunday, the Minister listed all the medical infrastructures established in the state since 2014.

“Hon’ble Telangana CM KCR Garu has scripted history in medical education. Before 2014, only five govt medical colleges existed in Telangana. Over the last eight years, 16 new medical colleges have been sanctioned & 13 more are in the pipeline so that each district has one medical college,” KTR tweeted.

The Minister said that medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahbubabad, Nagarkurnool Waranpathy, Ramagundam, and Jagtial were almost complete. In Kothagudem, the college would be inaugurated soon, he said.

Medical colleges in Suryapet, Mahbubnagar, Siddipet, and Nalgonda have already started functioning.He also shared details and images of mother-child care centres, Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University in Karimnagar, and 100-bedded government areas hospitals in several districts.

