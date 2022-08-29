Congress MP Venkat Reddy demands scrapping of GO 246

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhongir Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy demanded scrapping of the GO No 246 brought by the State government, which, he said, revoked the allocation of Krishna water to Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project- Srisailam Left Bank Canal (AMRP-SLBC).

Addressing a press conference in Nalgonda town on Sunday, he said that the allocation of 45 tmcft water made for SLBC in 1980 as part of an inter-State agreement, was meant to serve the interests of the people of Nalgonda.

He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was allocating SLBC water to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), which he felt, would create a rift between the farmers of Nalgonda and Palamuru regions.

He questioned the ‘silence’ of the State government while the AP government was ‘siphoning’ of 8-11 tmcft water every day.He said that the water from the SLBC tunnel scheme which could come to the region through gravity, could solve the fluoride problem in Nalgonda district.

