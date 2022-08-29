Gang feud: Youth killed, 2 injured in Warangal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In an alleged case of gang feud, a 26-year-old youth was killed while two of his friends sustained grievous injuries after a fight broke out between them and members of a rival gang at Ursu Gutta in Warangal city on Saturday night. Sources said the victims had asked the assailants to not urinate near a bakery belonging to one of them, but it soon turned into a violent clash.

The deceased Vanam Rakesh, who worked as a physical education teacher at the local Delhi Public School (DPS), had gone to meet his friend Marupalli at Ursu Gutta Junction. There he met up with three of his other friends — Nikhil, Srinath and Vamshi — at around 11.30 pm, sources said. A little while later, two persons, who arrived from the Kadipikonda side, parked the bike near the bakery belonging to Nikhil and started urinating.

When Rakesh and Nikhil objected, it soon led to a full-fledged fight. One of the attackers Rajesh called up his friends Banti and Yogi Bhaskar. Rajesh allegedly stabbed Rakesh. Later, when Rakesh was taken to the hospital, doctors declared him brought dead. The injured persons are undergoing treatment.Based on a complaint from the deceased’s brother Vanam Karthik, Mills Colony police have registered a murder case and begun the probe.

