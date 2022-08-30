Home States Telangana

BJP State president Bandi blames KCR for rise in cyber crimes, human trafficking in Telangana

He said that Telangana was placed in second, third, and fourth position in financial crimes, attacks against the elderly and farmers’ suicides respectively.

Published: 30th August 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Monday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was responsible for the State topping in cyber crimes and human trafficking as revealed in the statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau.

He said that Telangana was placed in second, third, and fourth position in financial crimes, attacks against the elderly and farmers’ suicides respectively. Addressing a press conference here, he said, “The CM neither goes on pada yatras nor does he allow others to do so.” He asserted that whatever the impediments, he would begin the fourth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra on Sept 12.

Referring to the CM’s broadside against the BJP during his public meeting at Peddapalli earlier on Monday, Sanjay said KCR should have spoken about what he had done for the people instead of abusing the BJP.

Ridiculing the CM’s meetings with farmers from other States, Sanjay sought to know why KCR had not invited farmers from Telangana. “Did you tell the farmers why you are not implementing a crop insurance schemes? You have become invalid currency in the State,” he said.

