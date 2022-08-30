Home States Telangana

Harassed by college management over fees, Mancherial youth consumes pesticide, dies

A similar incident had occurred in Narayana Junior College in Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, recently.  

By Express News Service

ADILABAD/ HYDERABAD : A 20-year-old youth killed himself by consuming pesticide in Kalamadugu village under Jannaram Mandal of Mancherial district. He died while undergoing treatment at a Karimnagar hospital on Monday.

Police said the victim Jakulla Anjith had completed his Intermediate from a private junior college in Hyderabad, but the management was refusing to provide him with the certificates over the issue of fees.

Police added that he was taking Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (Eamcet) coaching at a centre referred by the college. Ahead of the Eamcet counselling on August 27, his father Jakulla Srinivas went to the college on August 25 for the certificates, but the college authorities allegedly refused to provide the certificates citing that fees for classes during the pandemic hadn’t been cleared.

Srinivas reportedly spent the entire day at the college requesting authorities and slept at a bus stand at night. He returned to the college a day after as well, but they refused to heed his pleas. Upon his return to Kalamadugu, he informed his son of the events. Anjith was allegedly visibly depressed over the issue and consumed pesticide in a bid to kill himself on Saturday.

He was shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar and died while undergoing treatment on Monday. The body was shifted to a hospital in Luxettipet for autopsy. Based on a complaint filed by Srinivas, the police have registered a case on the issue.

Not an isolated case

A similar incident occurred in Narayana Junior College in Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, recently.  

Two students, who recently passed their Intermediate exams, went to college on August 22 to get their Transfer Certificates (TCs). The management and principal allegedly refused to issue the TCs while asking the students to pay the remaining fees first. One of the students later attempted suicide by setting himself on fire at the principal’s office. Both the student and the principal suffered burn injuries in the incident.

