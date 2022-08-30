Home States Telangana

Two women die, two critical after undergoing DPL surgery at Rangareddy

Though the camp was organised on August 25 and the women died on Sunday, health officials confirmed the deaths only on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Two of the 34 women who underwent double puncture laparoscopy (DPL) at a sterilisation camp in Government Civil Hospital, Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district died while the condition of the other two is said to be critical.

Though the camp was organised on August 25 and the women died on Sunday, health officials confirmed the deaths only on Monday. According to a press statement issued by Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao, while two women died, two others are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

The DPL camp was organised on August 25. Out of the 34 women, 30 were discharged as their health condition was stable. The remaining four approached a private hospital with complaints of acute gastroenteritis, a common infectious disease that causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

Two of them, 22-year-old Mamatha of Narsaipally and Sushma, also 22 and a resident of Lingampally, died on Sunday evening.

The State government, meanwhile, announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh and a 2BHK flat to the kin of the deceased and also promised to provide admission to their children in residential schools. The Director of Public Health has been directed to inquire into the matter and submit a detailed report within a week.

