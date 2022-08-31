Home States Telangana

1,000 EV charging stations to come up across Telangana under PPP mode

In a big boost to the electric vehicle (EV) industry, as many as 1,000 EV charging stations will soon come up across the State to cater to the needs of rising eco-friendly vehicle users.

Published: 31st August 2022 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Electric vehicle, Electric car, EV, EV charging station

Image used for representation (Photo | AP)

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big boost to the electric vehicle (EV) industry, as many as 1,000 EV charging stations will soon come up across the State to cater to the needs of rising eco-friendly vehicle users.

These charging stations will be set up under the public-private partnership (PPP) model wherein, the State government will collaborate with vendors and manufacturers for this purpose. Already, the State has fixed the ceiling cost of service at Rs 12.06 per kWh.

According to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), a nodal agency for implementing EV infrastructure, the State will provide locations and grant permissions for private vendors who need to create the required infrastructure and manpower for charging stations.

Speaking to Express, N Janaiah, TSREDCO MD said that since the EV population is growing, the government is emphasizing improving infrastructure keeping future needs in mind. As part of this, it has invited tenders from private parties to establish EV charging stations and tenders are already being allotted, he said.

At present, around 32,000 electric vehicles are on road in the State and presently 156 EV charging stations are in operation. Another 100 such stations are being set up. Already, TSREDCO has proposed that anyone who has a parcel of land can approach them for establishing EV charging stations. If they are not interested in setting up their own EV charging stations, they can give their land to agencies on lease and get a monthly rent.

As per the State’s Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Solution Policy 2020, the first two lakh electric two-wheelers and the first 5,000 four-wheelers will get a 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees.

Telangana is also establishing an exclusive energy park at Divitipally and also utilising existing electrical motor companies at Raviryal and Maheshwaram. The expected estimated total investments in the State are around Rs 30,000 crore with a direct employment potential for around 1.2 lakh persons and a considerable reduction in CO2 emissions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
electric vehicle charging stations TSREDCO N Janaiah
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp