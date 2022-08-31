1,000 EV charging stations to come up across Telangana under PPP mode

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big boost to the electric vehicle (EV) industry, as many as 1,000 EV charging stations will soon come up across the State to cater to the needs of rising eco-friendly vehicle users.

These charging stations will be set up under the public-private partnership (PPP) model wherein, the State government will collaborate with vendors and manufacturers for this purpose. Already, the State has fixed the ceiling cost of service at Rs 12.06 per kWh.

According to Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), a nodal agency for implementing EV infrastructure, the State will provide locations and grant permissions for private vendors who need to create the required infrastructure and manpower for charging stations.

Speaking to Express, N Janaiah, TSREDCO MD said that since the EV population is growing, the government is emphasizing improving infrastructure keeping future needs in mind. As part of this, it has invited tenders from private parties to establish EV charging stations and tenders are already being allotted, he said.

At present, around 32,000 electric vehicles are on road in the State and presently 156 EV charging stations are in operation. Another 100 such stations are being set up. Already, TSREDCO has proposed that anyone who has a parcel of land can approach them for establishing EV charging stations. If they are not interested in setting up their own EV charging stations, they can give their land to agencies on lease and get a monthly rent.

As per the State’s Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Solution Policy 2020, the first two lakh electric two-wheelers and the first 5,000 four-wheelers will get a 100 per cent exemption from road tax and registration fees.

Telangana is also establishing an exclusive energy park at Divitipally and also utilising existing electrical motor companies at Raviryal and Maheshwaram. The expected estimated total investments in the State are around Rs 30,000 crore with a direct employment potential for around 1.2 lakh persons and a considerable reduction in CO2 emissions.

