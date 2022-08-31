Home States Telangana

105-yr-old woman back on feet after hip surgery at Amor Hospitals in Hyderabad

A complex procedure was performed to fix the broken pelvis by a team of Amor doctors. Rani Devi’s relatives expressed satisfaction over her recovery as she doesn’t have to depend on anyone.

Published: 31st August 2022 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2022 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rani Devi with a doctor at Amor Hospitals on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors at Amor Hospitals, a multi-super speciality healthcare facility in the city, successfully treated a pelvis fracture in a 105-year-old woman, enabling her to stand on her feet and walk again, which seemed impossible considering her age.

Rani Devi, a resident of Moosapet here, was brought to the hospital, with a fractured hip. The doctors at other hospitals refused to treat her as it involved surgery.

“Aged patients who suffer fractures are normally left untreated which adds to their misery,” said Dr Kishore B. Reddy, orthopaedic oncology surgeon at Amor. Usually, doctors do not take the risk of performing surgeries on patients at such an advanced stage as they lack healing capacity, he said.

A complex procedure was performed to fix the broken pelvis by a team of Amor doctors.“Though the procedure was performed for a short duration, the patient’s health was constantly monitored. Three days after the surgery, we made her stand on her feet,” Dr Reddy added.

Rani Devi’s relatives expressed satisfaction over her recovery as she doesn’t have to depend on anyone for her daily routine. “We would have taken care of her, anyway. However, dependency on us would have hurt her self-respect,” said her son.

