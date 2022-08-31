Charity at home is better: Revanth to CM K Chandrashekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Faulting Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bihar visit on Wednesday to distribute monetary assistance to the families of the soldiers killed in the violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, TPCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday demanded that the former first fulfil the needs of Telangana people before reaching out to those in other states.

Addressing a press conference along with Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AICC secretary Bose Raju and other senior leaders, Revanth said that the Chief Minister didn’t bother to either visit the bereaved families of the farmers who died by suicide and martyred soldiers from Telangana or announce compensation.

“Now, Chandrasekhar Rao is giving Telangana taxpayers’ money to people in other States for his political gains. When KCR says he wants to implement the Telangana model across the country, he means to loot the whole nation and when BJP says it wants to implement the Gujarat model, it wants to divide the people into communal lines and provoke riots to secure power. They are nothing but two sides of the same coin,” Revanth said.

The TPCC chief accused Chandrasekhar Rao-led government of turning official programmes into TRS party activity and found fault with the officials for not following the protocol in inviting local representatives to government functions like the inauguration of collectorate complexes.

Earlier, Revanth held a video conference with the party leaders and village level in charge of the poll-bound Munugode and directed them to start touring the constituency from September 1. He said that the party leaders would go door-to-door giving people a handout containing a “charge-sheet” against the TRS government’s unkept promises.

Meanwhile, slamming Ghulam Nabi Azad who has resigned from the Congress, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the former was the biggest beneficiary of the party. “Ghulam Nabi Azad had enjoyed various positions for over five decades and started accusing the Gandhi family when he was not given an extension of his Rajya Sabha seat,” the former TPCC chief alleged.

Commenting on BJP MLA T Raja Singh’s alleged hate speech, he said, “BJP used Raja Singh as a weapon to fuel communal tensions. He is unfit to be an MLA and he should be expelled.”

