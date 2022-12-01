CBI summons Gangula, MP Vaddiraju for questioning

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday issued notices to Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, asking them to appear before it for questioning in connection with their links with a fake IPS officer. The minister and the TRS MP had met the impersonator, Kovvidi Srinivas Rao, a native of Chinna Waltair in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh, at a community (Kapu) meeting in Hyderabad last week. Visuals of Ravichandra and Kamalakar meeting the accused have been circulated widely on social media.

The CBI officials handed over the notice to his family members as the minister was not at home. In response to the notice served under Section 160 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), Kamalakar said that he had met Srinivas at a get together where the latter introduced himself as a CBI officer. He added that he would appear before the CBI and cooperate with the probe. Incidentally , Kamalakar’s relatives have been under the radar of central agencies over alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations in granite exports. MP Ravichandra is the founder-chairman of the Gayatri Group, which also deals in granite.

