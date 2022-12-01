Home States Telangana

Kavitha’s jibes at Sharmila spark tweet war

TRS MLC describes YSRTP president as an arrow set off by the bow of the saffron party

Published: 01st December 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after she was arrested and subsequently released, YSRTP president YS Sharmila was embroiled in a war of words with TRS leader and MLC K Kavitha on microblogging platform Twitter on Wednesday. It all began when Kavitha described Sharmila as an “arrow” from BJP’s “bow”. “The lotus flowers are chorusing what their ‘arrow’ is singing”, read a rough translation of Kavitha’s tweet. Sharmila retorted by tweeting: “There is no dearth of ‘Kavitha’ (read as poem) in the rose garden, even they haven’t embarked on a padayatra to take stock of people’s issues”.

It was then that the barbs flew fast and thick. Kavitha pointed out that Sharmila used to “have her franchise in Pulivendula until the recent past”. The MLC also called Sharmila a covert, and political tourist of the lotus party (BJP). “Amma, arrow of lotus (party), this is our Telangana. The people here can differentiate between milk and water. I am not a political tourist like you to come after the formation of a separate State, I emerged from the soil, I am ‘Matti Kavitha’,” Kavitha’s tweet read. Supporting Kavitha, TRS MP Maloth Kavitha tweeted: “We will soon reveal who is propping up Sharmila from behind.” Meanwhile, MLA Balka Suman took strong exception to the language used by Sharmila while criticising TRS leaders. He said that Sharmila has to face the consequences if she continues to use such language.

How did it all start?

During her padayatra in Narsampet, Sharmila allegedly uttered objectionable comments against the local MLA as well as the TRS supremo. Taking objection, TRS workers allegedly vandalised some vehicles in her convoy. This prompted the police to put an abrupt end to Sharmila’s Praja Prasthanam padayatra. The police then escorted Sharmila to her Lotus Pond residence after briefly detaining her in Narsampet.

