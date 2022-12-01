Home States Telangana

KCR cares only about kickbacks, not people living in villages: Bandi

The State BJP chief also met labourers in cotton fields and enquired about their problems.

Published: 01st December 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay interacts with a supporter on the third day of the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Mudhole of Nirmal district on Wednesday

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay interacts with a supporter on the third day of the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Mudhole of Nirmal district on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday accused the State government of ignoring the problems of the people living in the hinterland of Telangana. Sanjay, on the third day of the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, said in Mudhole constituency in Nirmal district that TRS leaders were only interested in kickbacks they received for mega projects. As they do not get anything in small projects, they do not bother and that is why there was no action to solve the problem of inundation in the rainy season, he alleged.

Sanjay said that the problem the people in Gundegaon were facing was heartbreaking. “Though the entire village was suffering due to inundation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not bothered. The CM is only interested in building a new Secretariat or Kaleshwaram project so as to get kickbacks. As Gudegoan people cannot give him kickbacks, they would have to live with their problems forever,” the BJP MP said, promising to stand up for them.

The State BJP chief also met labourers in cotton fields and enquired about their problems. They told him that they did not have houses or Aasara pensions. They were eking out a living by working as daily wage labourers, they said. “The Telangana government is giving beedi workers Rs 2,000 per month as pension. It could at least give us Rs 1,000 per month,” one labourer said. Sanjay, replying to them, said that though the Centre was releasing funds under NREGS, but the chief minister was diverting them to other schemes. Sanjay also demanded an unconditional apology from the CM for “backtracking” on his promise of Rs 5 lakh to poor family having a house site for the construction of own house.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP State president Praja Sangrama Yatra Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
All-women bench to hear matters in Supreme court
The late Sunanda Pushkar along with husband and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (File Photo)
Sunanda Pushkar murder case: Delhi police moves HC against Shashi Tharoor's discharge
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Amid support for Modi, steady grumble about unemployment in Gujarat
MLC K Kavitha. (File Photo)
'Not scared of BJP's cheap politics': Telangana MLC Kavitha refuses involvement in Delhi liquor scam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp