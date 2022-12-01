KCR cares only about kickbacks, not people living in villages: Bandi

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday accused the State government of ignoring the problems of the people living in the hinterland of Telangana. Sanjay, on the third day of the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, said in Mudhole constituency in Nirmal district that TRS leaders were only interested in kickbacks they received for mega projects. As they do not get anything in small projects, they do not bother and that is why there was no action to solve the problem of inundation in the rainy season, he alleged.

Sanjay said that the problem the people in Gundegaon were facing was heartbreaking. “Though the entire village was suffering due to inundation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not bothered. The CM is only interested in building a new Secretariat or Kaleshwaram project so as to get kickbacks. As Gudegoan people cannot give him kickbacks, they would have to live with their problems forever,” the BJP MP said, promising to stand up for them.

The State BJP chief also met labourers in cotton fields and enquired about their problems. They told him that they did not have houses or Aasara pensions. They were eking out a living by working as daily wage labourers, they said. “The Telangana government is giving beedi workers Rs 2,000 per month as pension. It could at least give us Rs 1,000 per month,” one labourer said. Sanjay, replying to them, said that though the Centre was releasing funds under NREGS, but the chief minister was diverting them to other schemes. Sanjay also demanded an unconditional apology from the CM for “backtracking” on his promise of Rs 5 lakh to poor family having a house site for the construction of own house.

ADILABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday accused the State government of ignoring the problems of the people living in the hinterland of Telangana. Sanjay, on the third day of the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra, said in Mudhole constituency in Nirmal district that TRS leaders were only interested in kickbacks they received for mega projects. As they do not get anything in small projects, they do not bother and that is why there was no action to solve the problem of inundation in the rainy season, he alleged. Sanjay said that the problem the people in Gundegaon were facing was heartbreaking. “Though the entire village was suffering due to inundation, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not bothered. The CM is only interested in building a new Secretariat or Kaleshwaram project so as to get kickbacks. As Gudegoan people cannot give him kickbacks, they would have to live with their problems forever,” the BJP MP said, promising to stand up for them. The State BJP chief also met labourers in cotton fields and enquired about their problems. They told him that they did not have houses or Aasara pensions. They were eking out a living by working as daily wage labourers, they said. “The Telangana government is giving beedi workers Rs 2,000 per month as pension. It could at least give us Rs 1,000 per month,” one labourer said. Sanjay, replying to them, said that though the Centre was releasing funds under NREGS, but the chief minister was diverting them to other schemes. Sanjay also demanded an unconditional apology from the CM for “backtracking” on his promise of Rs 5 lakh to poor family having a house site for the construction of own house.