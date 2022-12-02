Home States Telangana

Genpact to soon set up tech centre in Warangal

Among the Tier II cities, Warangal is fast emerging as the second IT hub in the State.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a big boost to the IT sector in Tier II & Tier III cities in Telangana, Genpact has decided to establish an IT/ITeS facility in Warangal. The US-based professional services firm will set up this facility in a built-up area of 4,825 sqft at the IT Incubation Centre in Madikonda, Warangal at an estimated cost `15 crore. Once operational, the facility will provide employment to around 339 people.

It may be mentioned here that Tech Mahindra, Mindtree and Cyient have already established their campuses in Warangal, while companies like Softpath and Quadrant have started their operations in Warangal IT Tower/Incubation Centre in 2021-22.

On several occasions, IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has highlighted the advantages of setting up the campus in Tier II cities and how it would improve employment opportunities for locals. The State government has set up IT Towers in Khammam, Karimnagar and Warangal. For equitable development, the government has been encouraging IT companies to set up their offices in Tier II cities. This apart, the construction of IT Towers in Nizamabad (50,000 sq ft), Mahbubnagar (60,000 sq ft) and Siddipet (1,21,600 sq ft) is nearing completion. A foundation stone was laid for the construction of an IT hub in Nalgonda.

Among the Tier II cities, Warangal is fast emerging as the second IT hub in the State. It is propelled by the strong academic ecosystem with the presence of NIT Warangal and plenty of engineering colleges such as KITS, SR College of Engineering and Vaagdevi College of Engineering.

Moreover, Warangal is well connected by NH 163, ORR, Kazipet Junction and Warangal Railway Station with all major cities in the country. Plans are on the anvil to set up a domestic airport at Mamnoor.

