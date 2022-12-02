Home States Telangana

Intimidation won’t work in Telangana: Harish Rao

Harish Rao said that the Central government announced 157 medical colleges across the country, but not a single one for Telangana.

Published: 02nd December 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Alleging that BJP has launched a witch-hunt on its political opponents across the country and using the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department as weapons, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said that such tactics wouldn’t work in Telangana.

He was speaking to the media after reviewing the arrangements for the visit of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to Jagtial. Harish Rao was accompanied by Welfare Minister Koppula Eswar and MLC K Kavitha during the inspection. The CM is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed Jagtial collectorate on November 7.

Taking a dig at the saffron party, the finance minister said they should play their ‘cheap’ politics in Uttar Pradesh and other states. “BJP leaders have no right to talk about the Telangana government. Their government at the Centre is burdening the people of the country with a debt of `1 lakh crore every month,” Harish said.

He added that the BJP encouraged new parties in Telangana to demoralise TRS. “BJP leaders are failing to see the development in the State that is making villagers in neighbouring Maharashtra request merger of their areas with Telangana,” he said.

Daring Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to bring the State’s pending funds from the Centre, Harish Rao said if the State BJP leaders were sincere towards the people of the State, they should use their influence to have the funds released.

Harish Rao said that the Central government announced 157 medical colleges across the country, but not a single one for Telangana. “However, KCR established medical colleges in every district of the State,” he said.

BANDI TRYING TO FOMENT TROUBLE: VINOD
Karimnagar: Telangana Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday said that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay would be held responsible if communal tensions flared up in Telangana. Addressing an ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ here, the TRS leader said that communal tensions peaked in Bhainsa in Adilabad district in the past because of Sanjay’s provocative speeches. “Sanjay wants to foment communal passions across the State with his provocative speeches,” Vinod Kumar said.

