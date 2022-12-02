Home States Telangana

Munugode bypoll result brings Rs 1,544 crore bonanza for erstwhile Nalgonda

Minister KT Rama Rao addresses  officials during the review meeting on development works for erstwhile Nalgonda district, in Munugode on Thursday

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: The State government would be spending a whopping Rs 1,544 crore on development projects in the 12 constituencies of erstwhile Nalgonda district in the course of the next six to seven months, said Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference after the chairing a meeting in Munugode on the development activities required, Rama Rao said that Rs 402 crore would be spent on improving the roads, Rs 700 crore would be allocated to the Panchayat Raj department, 334 crore to the municipal administration department, and Rs 100 crore for the tribal welfare department.

“As promised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao during his Munugode election campaign, all 12 constituencies that come under the erstwhile Nalgonda district will be developed alongside Munugode,” Rama Rao said.

He said that promises made by the TRS during the run-up to the byelection would be implemented before the upcoming elections.  

“While Rs 100 crore would be spent on road repairs, Rs 175 crore would be allocated for Panchayat Raj works and Rs 30 crore for development works in Chandur municipality alone and Rs 50 crore on Choutuppal municipality, Rs 25 crore for the development of tribal thandas,” Rama Rao said.

He said that five new 33/11 KV substations will be set up by spending Rs 8 crore. “Along with the process of establishing the Chandur Revenue Division, a 100-bed hospital will be set up at a suitable location,” the minister said.

He said that a toy manufacturing centre and a toy park will be set up in Dandu Malkapuram on 100 acres that will employ 10,000 people. “Also handloom clusters will be arranged for the convenience of weavers,” the minister said.

Rama Rao disclosed plans for establishing a Banjara Bhavan and Gurukula School in Sansthan Narayanpur.“The ultimate aim is to produce 4,000 MW electricity in the district. For this, we plan to set up a ultra mega power plant in Veerlapalem village of Damaracherla mandal. Once complete, it will not only provide power to Nalgonda district, but also to the rest of the State,” Rama Rao said.

Earlier, the ministers reviewed the implementation of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi, industries, rural development, NREGA, Mission Bhagiratha, construction of 2BHK units, and functioning of tribal welfare, women welfare and irrigation departments. Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Satyavathi Rathod were present.

