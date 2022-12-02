Home States Telangana

Telangana HC reserves orders on PSC appointments

Senior counsel said that in this instance, no one from the civil service was appointed to the TSPSC.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Thursday reserved orders on a PIL filed challenging the appointments to the Telangana State Public Service Commission. In his petition, Prof A Vinayak Reddy said that the appointment of Ramavath Dhan Singh, Prof Bandi Linga Reddy, Sumithra Anand Tanoba, Karam Ravinder Reddy, Dr Aravilli Chandra Sekhar Rao and R Satyanarayana to the TSPSC via GO 108, dated May 19, 2021 was illegal as it was in contravention of norms 3.2 (a) and 3.2(b).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy, was informed by S Satyam Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, that if it is a Union Commission or Joint Commission, the chairman and other members shall be nominated by the President, and in the case of a State Commission, by the State Governor. Also, at least half of the members of each PSC shall be persons from Civil Services, who had held office for at least 10 years.

Senior counsel said that in this instance, no one from the civil service was appointed to the TSPSC. After hearing the arguments, the bench announced that it had reserved its orders in the case.

