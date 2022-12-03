Home States Telangana

After Poachgate, BJP in Telangana treads cautiously

‘Operation Akarsh’ takes a back seat as saffron party leaders avoid communicating on phone and even WhatsApp

Published: 03rd December 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay interacts with a supporter on the third day of the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Mudhole of Nirmal district on Wednesday

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay interacts with a supporter on the third day of the fifth phase of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Mudhole of Nirmal district on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP leaders have gone into a shell following the Poachgate case involving Ramachandra Bharathi, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy, who are accused of trying to trigger defections of MLAs from the TRS into the saffron party. As the saying goes, once bitten twice shy. Therefore, top political leaders, particularly those from the BJP, are now quite circumspect in how they deal with leaders of other parties, in persuading them to change sides.

They have stopped speaking over telephone or chatting on WhatsApp or even agreeing to meet at the places they indicate fearing that they may be traps laid out. The BJP’s “Joinings Committee”, a euphemism for poaching leaders from other parties, has gone into silent mode. For the time being, saffron leaders have put on hold all efforts to solicit TRS and Congress leaders with whom they already had preliminary talks.

Party sources reveal that the leaders are in panic mode. “They are not ready to discuss anything related to admitting new leaders into the party, over phones or consenting to rendezvous fixed by those who are expressing an interest to join our party. The leadership has also told those who are in charge of luring the leaders from other parties to be more careful going forward and not land the party in trouble,” one source said.

A senior leader of the BJP said that the party would hold talks with those who are eager to quit the TRS after the Gujarat elections. A decision on Operation Akarsh would be taken on December 5 at Delhi, he said.

Party sources pointed out that a former MLA in GHMC limits is likely to join the BJP in December second week and a former MP of the ruling party is ready to cross the fence by the end of this month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poachgate BJP TRS Telanagana Telangana elections Telangana Assembly elections Telangana polls Telanagan High Court
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp