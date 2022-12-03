Home States Telangana

Chemistry in Inter may no longer be must for aspiring BTech students

To align itself with the AICTE’s guidelines, the TSCHE held a meeting on Thursday.

Published: 03rd December 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Chemistry

For representational purposes

By Renuka Kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Are you a student who’s finding it difficult to study Chemistry in order to get admission into a BTech course? Are you spending sleepless nights over Mathematics because you want to pursue a degree in Agriculture? These worries may soon be a thing of the past as an official committee constituted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon submit a report to the State government on how to implement the revised rules of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The AICTE had issued revised rules for admission into BTech and other degree courses and released an Approval Process Handbook. According to the AICTE’s revised rules, it isn’t necessary to study Chemistry in Intermediate to get an admission into BTech. There is no need to study Mathematics to get an admission in Agriculture course after taking on the EAMCET.

Likewise, studying Physics and Chemistry is not a must to be in a B-Planning course, according to the latest rules of AICTE. AICTE issued revised rules as a part of the National Education Policy (NEP).

“We constituted a committee recently to look into the revised rules of AICTE. The committee will submit a report on this shortly. Based on the report, the TSCHE will submit the proposals to the State government,” TSCHE chairman Prof R Limbadri told TNIE on Friday. If the State government follows the revised rules, then more number of students will become eligible to study engineering courses.

To align itself with the AICTE’s guidelines, the TSCHE held a meeting on Thursday. However, at present only one group of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry (MPC) is available at the Inter level. If the State government makes any changes for admissions into engineering courses, then some changes need to be made at the Inter level as well. Some new subject combinations at Inter level are required.

