Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A student hailing from Thailand at the University of Hyderabad was allegedly raped by a senior Professor at his residence on Friday evening, Gachibowli police apprehended him and remanded him judicially.

The accused is identified as Ravi Ranjan, a faculty member at the Department of Hindi, at the School of Humanities. He was charged with rape after the 23-year-old victim lodged a complaint with the police.

#Cyberabad police have taken a professor of #Hyderabad Central University into custody after a 23-year-old foreign student approached the police alleging a rape attempt by him; students stage protest demanding action against accused@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/bbyiDylcPs — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) December 3, 2022

The accused reportedly has been eyeing the victim, she is his student from the Department of Hindi. He allegedly took the victim to his residence under the pretext of teaching her the subject from basics and allegedly attempted to rape her.

Sources also say that she was reportedly slapped when she denied his approach, but the police did not confirm.

He later dropped the victim at the University gate and left, the victim directly headed to Gachibowli police station on Friday night and filed a complaint against the sexagenarian Professor who is being investigated.

Sources also report that he was charged with similar charges earlier but no action was taken against him. Protests erupted at the University campus as the administration delayed and avoided any action.

HYDERABAD: A student hailing from Thailand at the University of Hyderabad was allegedly raped by a senior Professor at his residence on Friday evening, Gachibowli police apprehended him and remanded him judicially. The accused is identified as Ravi Ranjan, a faculty member at the Department of Hindi, at the School of Humanities. He was charged with rape after the 23-year-old victim lodged a complaint with the police. #Cyberabad police have taken a professor of #Hyderabad Central University into custody after a 23-year-old foreign student approached the police alleging a rape attempt by him; students stage protest demanding action against accused@NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/bbyiDylcPs — TNIE Telangana (@XpressHyderabad) December 3, 2022 The accused reportedly has been eyeing the victim, she is his student from the Department of Hindi. He allegedly took the victim to his residence under the pretext of teaching her the subject from basics and allegedly attempted to rape her. Sources also say that she was reportedly slapped when she denied his approach, but the police did not confirm. He later dropped the victim at the University gate and left, the victim directly headed to Gachibowli police station on Friday night and filed a complaint against the sexagenarian Professor who is being investigated. Sources also report that he was charged with similar charges earlier but no action was taken against him. Protests erupted at the University campus as the administration delayed and avoided any action.