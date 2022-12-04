Release white paper on jobs: Harish to Centre

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday demanded the Union government to release a white paper on the jobs it has provided in the last eight years. Addressing a public meeting in Narayankhed Assembly constituency, Harish accused the BJP-led NDA government of doing nothing for the people except building an image.

“The BJP promised to provide two crore jobs per year. The BJP promised that it would bring black money stashed abroad and deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of each citizen. I want to know how much money has been deposited into how many accounts,” Harish said.

“The BJP-led government in Delhi is on the one hand forcing farmers to install power meters on agriculture pump sets while on the other hand not releasing the funds due to Telangana,” Harish said.

He said that while the TRS government may not be able to fulfil all the promises it made before elections, a majority of the projects have been co-mpleted despite the Centre blo-cking funds due to Telangana.

