Home States Telangana

Release white paper on jobs: Harish to Centre

The BJP promised that it would bring black money stashed abroad and deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of each citizen.

Published: 04th December 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday demanded the Union government to release a white paper on the jobs it has provided in the last eight years. Addressing a public meeting in Narayankhed Assembly constituency, Harish accused the BJP-led NDA government of doing nothing for the people except building an image.

“The BJP promised to provide two crore jobs per year. The BJP promised that it would bring black money stashed abroad and deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of each citizen. I want to know how much money has been deposited into how many accounts,” Harish said.

“The BJP-led government in Delhi is on the one hand forcing farmers to install power meters on agriculture pump sets while on the other hand not releasing the funds due to Telangana,” Harish said.

He said that while the TRS government may not be able to fulfil all the promises it made before elections, a majority of the projects have been co-mpleted despite the Centre blo-cking funds due to Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp