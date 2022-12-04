Home States Telangana

Struggle to achieve aspirations of Telangana is on: Revanth

He was addressing a meeting commemorating the death anniversary of Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary organised by Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) at the OU.

Published: 04th December 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy on Saturday asked students of the Osmania University to prepare for another movement to achieve the aspirations on which the Telangana movement was predominantly based. “In the first phase of the Telangana movement, you (OU students) raised your voice. In the final phase of the Telangana movement, martyrs and activists achieved separate statehood. It is high time to launch another movement to achieve the aspirations of Telangana,” Revanth said.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy speaks at a meeting commemorating the death anniversary of Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary on Saturday | Vinay madapu

He was addressing a meeting commemorating the death anniversary of Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary organised by Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) at the OU. “The Telangana movement was not based on water, irrigation, and funds but on liberty, social justice, and self-rule,” Revanth reminded. Referring to the statements of TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao about implementing the Naxalite agenda, the TPCC chief asked the former as to which Naxalite agenda has provisions to provide political employment to all the members of Kalvakuntla family.

“Has the Naxalite agenda stopped KCR from providing employment to youth, identifying Telangana activists and martyrs, and sending the family members of martyrs to legislative bodies?” he asked.
“Who were martyred? Who shouldered the flags? Who stood firm in the Telangana movement, and who has been enjoying power?” the TPCC chief asked.

Stating that KCR has been functioning like an emperor, Revanth said there was a conspiracy behind weakening universities and depriving the underprivileged of education by closing single-teacher schools. He urged the students to take note of this.   

Speaking about the rising unemployment rate, TJS president Prof M Kodandaram said that the unemployment rate rose to 8.4% in 2018-2019 from 2.8% in 2013-2014. Demanding all existing vacancies in the government sector be filled, civil rights activist Prof G Haragopal asked where should the job aspirants go. He advised the government to encourage companies that provide employment even with low investment by giving incentives.

