TRS call for protest over CBI notice to Kavitha is absurd: Bandi Sanjay

ADILABAD: Lashing out at TRS leaders for calling upon the people to stage protests because the CBI has issued notices to question MLC K Kavitha in the Delhi liquor scam, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Saturday demanded to know if Telangana was the “personal property of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao”.

Speaking on the sixth day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Dilawarpur in Sirgapur in Nirmal, Sanjay said that Telangana was formed due to the sacrifices of over 1,400 martyrs. “The CM’s family is looting the public and investing in illegal businesses while the people of Telangana are languishing in poverty,” he said.

‘Anti-establishment wave’

Interacting with BJP activists from Mancherial district in Rampur village, Sanjay said he sensed an anti-establishment wave in the district and State, as the TRS MLAs had failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

“The people are looking up to the BJP as an alternative political force. Let us take advantage of it, fight on local issues and create confidence among the people that their problems would be resolved if the BJP comes to power,” he said.

‘Fighters’ to get tickets

He directed the party to form booth committees in all polling stations before December 10. “If you set aside internal differences and strive hard, it is not difficult to win all the three assembly seats in Mancherial district,” Sanjay said.

He said only winning horses would get the party tickets. “Your style of functioning, your popularity and fighting spirit will be the criterion for giving the party tickets in the next elections,” Sanjay said.

