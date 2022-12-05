Amid talk of snap elections, Bandi Sanjay Kumar may turn BJP's padayatra into 'bus yatra'

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With rumours swirling that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would dissolve the Assembly prematurely and go for snap polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State leadership has reportedly tweaked its campaign strategy and has decided to continue the Praja Sangrama Yatra as a ‘bus yatra’ after completion of the fifth phase of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s walkathon presently being held in Nirmal district. Sanjay will be holding the sixth phase of padayatra in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad for 10 days before embarking on the bus yatra.

If the State government decides to go for early elections, there won’t be sufficient time for the BJP Telangana unit chief to cover the remaining constituencies spread across the State. Party workers and leaders from those segments have reportedly demanded that Sanjay cover those areas as well. Hence, the decision was taken to speed up the party’s campaign in all the constituencies and turn the padyatra into a bus yatra.

On the other hand, apart from the padayatra, Sanjay has been focusing on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots and preparing the party leaders and workers in the districts for elections. During the break period of the padayatra, he has been holding district-wise meetings with mandal presidents, district presidents and district leaders of various morchas.

He has already completed the meetings in Nirmal and Mancherial districts on Sunday, and will be holding the meeting in Adilabad on Monday, in Nizamabad on Tuesday, and in Kamareddy and Asifabad districts on Wednesday.

He will be discussing the party’s strategies and measures to strengthen booth committees, among other aspects of the campaign, with the party leaders. On the final day of his current phase of the padayatra, the party’s ‘padayatra pramukh’ Gangidi Manohar Reddy will be revealing the schedule for the sixth phase of padayatra in the twin cities, which will be held after a break of about four days.

HYDERABAD: With rumours swirling that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would dissolve the Assembly prematurely and go for snap polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State leadership has reportedly tweaked its campaign strategy and has decided to continue the Praja Sangrama Yatra as a ‘bus yatra’ after completion of the fifth phase of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s walkathon presently being held in Nirmal district. Sanjay will be holding the sixth phase of padayatra in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad for 10 days before embarking on the bus yatra. If the State government decides to go for early elections, there won’t be sufficient time for the BJP Telangana unit chief to cover the remaining constituencies spread across the State. Party workers and leaders from those segments have reportedly demanded that Sanjay cover those areas as well. Hence, the decision was taken to speed up the party’s campaign in all the constituencies and turn the padyatra into a bus yatra. On the other hand, apart from the padayatra, Sanjay has been focusing on strengthening the organisation at the grassroots and preparing the party leaders and workers in the districts for elections. During the break period of the padayatra, he has been holding district-wise meetings with mandal presidents, district presidents and district leaders of various morchas. He has already completed the meetings in Nirmal and Mancherial districts on Sunday, and will be holding the meeting in Adilabad on Monday, in Nizamabad on Tuesday, and in Kamareddy and Asifabad districts on Wednesday. He will be discussing the party’s strategies and measures to strengthen booth committees, among other aspects of the campaign, with the party leaders. On the final day of his current phase of the padayatra, the party’s ‘padayatra pramukh’ Gangidi Manohar Reddy will be revealing the schedule for the sixth phase of padayatra in the twin cities, which will be held after a break of about four days.