TRS, BJP enacting dramas daily: Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Sunday said that for the last 15 days, the TRS and BJP have been enacting dramas of investigation, summons, notices and arrests to divert people’s attention from the real issues. Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Shabbir Ali accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of engineering defections from Congress and other parties. He said that a total of 47 defections took place during Rao’s first term as the chief minister and 14 in his second term. “All the focus is on Kavitha’s involvement in Delhi liquor policy scam. But how will common people gain or lose if CBI or ED arrests Kavitha,” he wanted to know. Slamming the TRS government for not enhancing reservations for Muslims in the education and employment sector, he said that the State government betrayed the Muslims on the promise of giving a 12% quota.