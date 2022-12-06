Home States Telangana

Ahead of KCR’s visit, Kondagattu bus mishap victims’ kin stage protest

However, the victims’ families claim that the compensation given by the State government was not adequate as some of them lost their sole breadwinners.

Published: 06th December 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of Kondagattu bus accident victims stage a protest at Kodimyal in Jagtial district on Monday

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit to Jagtial to inaugurate the new collectorate complex and lay the foundation stone for a medical college on December 7,  the families of the Kondagattu bus accident victims staged a protest at Kodimyal mandal headquarters on Monday, demanding more compensation and Aasara pension for those who have been rendered disabled.

On September 11 in 2018, 65 passengers had lost their lives and several others suffered severe injuries when a Palle Velugu bus fell into a gorge from the Kondagattu hillock.

While TSRTC paid Rs 3 lakh as an ex gratia, the State government extended a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives. The Centre sanctioned Rs 1.49 crore as an ex gratia to the families of all the victims.

However, the victims’ families claim that the compensation given by the State government was not adequate as some of them lost their sole breadwinners. Holding placards, the protestors lamented that the government did not keep its promise to provide jobs to one of the family members of the victims. They also expressed their unhappiness over the chief minister’s failure to visit to console them.  

One of the youths who participated in the protest said that it would greatly help them if the government provides them jobs in the RTC as some of the injured persons have been confined to bed.

The entire compensation given by the government had been spent on medical treatment of the injured, they said and claimed that some of the children of the deceased have become orphans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Jagtial
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp