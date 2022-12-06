Home States Telangana

JP Nadda to address Karimnagar public meeting on Dec 16

Nadda’s visit to Telangana assumes significance, especially in the view of the ongoing tussle between BJP and TRS over the MLAs poaching case and amidst speculation of early elections.

Published: 06th December 2022 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

JP Nadda, Nadda, BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of BJP has advanced the public meeting to be held in Karimnagar, marking the end of fifth phase of Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra, by a day to ensure participation of party’s president JP Nadda. The saffron party on Monday revealed that their State unit chief will be covering more kilometres so that the yatra could be completed a day earlier than originally planned. “There is a slight change in the schedule of Praja Sangrama Yatra. We have advanced it by a day to make sure BJP president Nadda will attend the public meeting on December 16,” said Padayatra Pramukh Dr G Manohar Reddy.

Focus on Telangana
The BJP leadership is believed to have shifted its focus to Telangana, which is likely to go for polls in less than a year, as Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections have been completed and results would be declared before the proposed public meeting in Karimnagar.

Nadda’s visit to Telangana assumes significance, especially in the view of the ongoing tussle between BJP and TRS over the MLAs poaching case and amidst speculation of early elections.

The BJP chief is also likely to hold a series of meetings with the party functionaries on election preparation. Meanwhile, sources informed that fortification of the saffron party in Telangana was one of the points discussed at the BJP national office bearers meeting held on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JP Nadda Karimnagar BJP Telangana elections Telangana Assembly elections Telangana polls
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp