JP Nadda to address Karimnagar public meeting on Dec 16

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State unit of BJP has advanced the public meeting to be held in Karimnagar, marking the end of fifth phase of Bandi Sanjay’s Praja Sangrama Yatra, by a day to ensure participation of party’s president JP Nadda. The saffron party on Monday revealed that their State unit chief will be covering more kilometres so that the yatra could be completed a day earlier than originally planned. “There is a slight change in the schedule of Praja Sangrama Yatra. We have advanced it by a day to make sure BJP president Nadda will attend the public meeting on December 16,” said Padayatra Pramukh Dr G Manohar Reddy.

Focus on Telangana

The BJP leadership is believed to have shifted its focus to Telangana, which is likely to go for polls in less than a year, as Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat Assembly elections have been completed and results would be declared before the proposed public meeting in Karimnagar.

Nadda’s visit to Telangana assumes significance, especially in the view of the ongoing tussle between BJP and TRS over the MLAs poaching case and amidst speculation of early elections.

The BJP chief is also likely to hold a series of meetings with the party functionaries on election preparation. Meanwhile, sources informed that fortification of the saffron party in Telangana was one of the points discussed at the BJP national office bearers meeting held on Monday.

