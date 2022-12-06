Home States Telangana

KCR’s kin have links with Hyderabad, Bengaluru drug cases: Bandi Sanjay

Referring to the Delhi liquor policy scam, he said that TRS MLC K Kavitha is trying to avoid the CBI investigation, fearing arrest.

Published: 06th December 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Telangana BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo | Bandi Sanjay Kumar Twitter)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family has close links with the drug racket, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday demanded that the probe agencies immediately reopen the Hyderabad and Bengaluru drug peddling cases.

During the eighth day of his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Nirmal district, the Karimnagar MP said: “KCR’s family has close links with these cases. They should be probed all over again and the real culprits be brought to book and punished in public.”

Referring to the Delhi liquor policy scam, he said that TRS MLC K Kavitha is trying to avoid the CBI investigation, fearing arrest.

“KCR’s daughter says she will appear before the CBI at a later date and not on the day the agency wants to probe her. Kavitha who is involved in the liquor scam which runs into crores of rupees is afraid that the CBI may arrest her. KCR and his daughter are holding each other and crying. They are enacting a new drama to escape arrest,” he said.

Stating that Kavitha will “surely go to jail”, he said: “If she is arrested, they will seek sympathy. They are conspiring to ignite Telangana sentiment and exploit innocent people for their personal benefits. They will instigate people to stage agitations. The people of Telangana should be alert to this fact. Why should they agitate if KCR’s daughter is arrested for corruption.” he wondered.

‘People ready to dethrone KCR’
Bandi Sanjay hit back at the Chief Minister for claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conspiring to topple the State government. “There was no need for BJP to dethrone KCR. We won’t do that. In fact, it was KCR who has destroyed the people’s aspirations. He was the one who had pulled down democracy by poaching 37 MLAs belonging to other parties. The people of Telangana are preparing to pull you down from power in the next elections,” he said.

Accusing a TRS minister from the district of corruption, he said: “I have a list of corruption, irregularities and land grabs in which the  minister of the district was involved. The minister and top police officers have ordered the Nirmal police to collect `1 lakh per day in the name of challans.”

Questioning the State government for not fulfilling the promises it made on double bedroom houses, unemployment benefits, loan waiver to the farmers, he said: “How many people have been given double bedroom houses? What happened to the assurances given on providing assistance to unemployed youth and crop loan waiver. The Central government, on the other hand, has been providing assistance to the farmers under Rythu Samman Nidhi. ”

