Paid only Rs 2K for losing land, Telangana farmer hangs self

KAMAREDDY: In a heart-rending scene, a farmer ended his life by hanging from the top of a cell tower in full public view in Lingampet police station limits in Kamareddy district on Monday. Though his relatives and the locals beseeched him not to take the extreme step, he ignored their appeals and died by suicide. He left behind his wife and three children.

The victim, P Anjaneyoulu (38), a farmer, ended his life after he came under depression when officials did not pay any compensation to him even after constructing a canal through his field.

As there was now a canal in his field, there was no land for him to raise any crop. The officials paid him Rs 2,000 as compensation for foregoing his crop. Though he made repeated requests, the officials did not take any decision on paying him compensation.

According to the villagers, at about 2 pm he climbed to the top of the tower and began shouting his demand for compensation for his land. As he appeared bent on ending his life, people began gathering at the cell tower and shouted back at him to come down and not take any hasty decision.He, however, demanded that the revenue officials, superintendent of police and deputy superintendent of police come to the spot and attend to settling the compensation due to him Meanwhile, Yellareddy RDO Sinu Nayak, Fire and Police officials reached the spot and asked him to come down first but he did not listen and hanged himself using a towel. The fire staff lowered the body to the ground and sent it for a post mortem examination.

Stripped of pension, disabled man attempts suicide

Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri: A disabled person, N Yadagiri of Hanmapuram in Bhuvanagiri mandal, attempted suicide by pouring petrol on himself at the Collector’s office on Monday after he was allegedly stripped of pension. The staff noticed this and snatched the petrol bottle from his hand. He is reported to have been getting the pension for the past few months. However, the authorities had cancelled the benefit after they came to know that he had a tractor. He attempted suicide while the ‘Prajavani’ programme was going on in the Collectorate to attract the attention of the higher officials.

