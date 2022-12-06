Home States Telangana

Paid only Rs 2K for losing land, Telangana farmer hangs self

The fire staff lowered the body to the ground and sent it for a post mortem examination.

Published: 06th December 2022 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

Farmer suicide

Image for representational purpose. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: In a heart-rending scene, a farmer ended his life by hanging from the top of a cell tower in full public view in Lingampet police station limits in Kamareddy district on Monday. Though his relatives and the locals beseeched him not to take the extreme step, he ignored their appeals and died by suicide. He left behind his wife and three children.

The victim, P Anjaneyoulu (38), a farmer, ended his life after he came under depression when officials did not pay any compensation to him even after constructing a canal through his field.

As there was now a canal in his field, there was no land for him to raise any crop. The officials paid him Rs 2,000 as compensation for foregoing his crop. Though he made repeated requests, the officials did not take any decision on paying him compensation.

According to the villagers, at about 2 pm he climbed to the top of the tower and began shouting his demand for compensation for his land. As he appeared bent on ending his life, people began gathering at the cell tower and shouted back at him to come down and not take any hasty decision.He, however, demanded that the revenue officials, superintendent of police and deputy superintendent of police come to the spot and attend to settling the compensation due to him Meanwhile, Yellareddy RDO Sinu Nayak, Fire and Police officials reached the spot and asked him to come down first but he did not listen and hanged himself using a towel. The fire staff lowered the body to the ground and sent it for a post mortem examination.

Stripped of pension, disabled man attempts suicide
Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri: A disabled person, N Yadagiri of Hanmapuram in Bhuvanagiri mandal, attempted suicide by pouring petrol on himself at the Collector’s office on Monday after he was allegedly stripped of pension. The staff noticed this and snatched the petrol bottle from his hand. He is reported to have been getting the pension for the past few months. However, the authorities had cancelled the benefit after they came to know that he had a tractor. He attempted suicide while the ‘Prajavani’ programme was going on in the Collectorate to attract the attention of the higher officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamareddy Farmer suicide Telangana farmer
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp