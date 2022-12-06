Home States Telangana

TRS MPs to showcase Telangana development in Parliament

At a meeting in Mahbubnagar on Sunday, the chief minister said that the Telangana’s GSDP had not grown as expected because of the failure of the BJP-led Central government.

Published: 06th December 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

KCR, K chandrasekhar rao

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has decided to showcase the development that took place in the State in the last eight years in the winter session of the Parliament beginning on Wednesday.

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with the MPs at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday to chalk out a strategy for the winter session of the Parliament. As many as six MPs, who were in Hyderabad attended the meeting. The chief minister directed the party MPs to showcase Telangana’s development in both Houses of the Parliament.

“The Central government proposed to introduce as many as 16 Bills in just 17 sittings in the winter session. It means that there will be no scope for the discussion on the Bills. Our reaction to these Bills would be issue-based and it depends on whether a particular Bill will be useful for Telangana or not,” said a TRS MP.

The TRS MPs may also raise the pending assurances given under AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. They may also have floor coordination with the other like-minded parties. Highlighting Telangana’s developmental works in both Houses of Parliament is necessary for TRS MPs, to promote the proposed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) across the country.

At a meeting in Mahbubnagar on Sunday, the chief minister said that the Telangana’s GSDP had not grown as expected because of the failure of the BJP-led Central government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Telangana Telangana elections Telangana Assembly elections Telangana polls
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp