TRS MPs to showcase Telangana development in Parliament

HYDERABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has decided to showcase the development that took place in the State in the last eight years in the winter session of the Parliament beginning on Wednesday.

TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with the MPs at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday to chalk out a strategy for the winter session of the Parliament. As many as six MPs, who were in Hyderabad attended the meeting. The chief minister directed the party MPs to showcase Telangana’s development in both Houses of the Parliament.

“The Central government proposed to introduce as many as 16 Bills in just 17 sittings in the winter session. It means that there will be no scope for the discussion on the Bills. Our reaction to these Bills would be issue-based and it depends on whether a particular Bill will be useful for Telangana or not,” said a TRS MP.

The TRS MPs may also raise the pending assurances given under AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. They may also have floor coordination with the other like-minded parties. Highlighting Telangana’s developmental works in both Houses of Parliament is necessary for TRS MPs, to promote the proposed Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) across the country.

At a meeting in Mahbubnagar on Sunday, the chief minister said that the Telangana’s GSDP had not grown as expected because of the failure of the BJP-led Central government.

