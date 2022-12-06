Home States Telangana

Warangal: Toddler chokes on piece of coconut, dies

The doctors, who examined him, said that a piece of coconut was stuck in Manikanta’s throat, rendering him unable to breathe, Seema said.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A sense of despair filled the air in Venkat thanda of Nekkonda mandal in Warangal district on Monday after a 10-month-old boy died after choking on a piece of coconut on Sunday. Doctors said that the deceased, Badhavath Manikanta, was unable to breathe as a piece of coconut was lodged in the top area of his windpipe, leading to his death.

The deceased’s father, Badhavath Malu, was praying early in the morning at his residence on Sunday while his wife, Kavitha, was busy in the kitchen when Manikanta started crying, Nekkonda Sub-Inspector (SI) Seema Farheen told TNIE.

In order to coax him, they offered him a piece of coconut, she said, adding that Manikanta soon fell to the floor and lost consciousness. His parents immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Nekkonda, the SI added.

The doctors, who examined him, said that a piece of coconut was stuck in Manikanta’s throat, rendering him unable to breathe, Seema said. No complaint has been registered in this regard, she added.

