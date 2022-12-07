Delhi liquor scam: CBI to record Kavitha’s statement on Dec 11

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Bureau of Investigation team will record TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s statement on December 11 at 11 am at her Hyderabad residence in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam probe. The CBI communicated the date and time for recording the statement on Tuesday to which Kavitha gave her consent through an e-mail.

The first notice from the CBI was issued to Kavitha on December 3 saying they would like to examine her on December 6. Kavitha had on Monday intimated to the CBI that she was “preoccupied” on the given date and cited four alternate dates of December 11, 12, 14 and 15 for her examination (under Section 160 of CrPC) as a witness in the case. The mail was sent to Raghavendra Vatsa, Head of Branch/DIG of CBI, ACB, Delhi.

The legislator had planned to go to Jagtial where she is in-charge of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting on December 7. Responding to Tuesday’s mail, Kavitha wrote back saying she would be available on December 11 for the examination at her Banjara Hills residence.

“Please refer to the trail mail dated 06.12.2022. I will be available at my residence on 11.12.2022 at 11.00 hours in connection with your investigation,” Kavitha said in her e-mail.

