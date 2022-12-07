KCR skipping all-party meet an insult to Telangana: Tarun Chugh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criticising Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for not attending the all-party meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, BJP national general secretary and party’s Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh has said that “the TRS chief chose to skip the event as he was unable to digest the growing popularity of the PM”.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, he said: “The meeting was attended by the chief ministers of all other States. Setting aside their ideological differences, leaders from all other political parties attended the meeting and gave their valuable suggestions sought by the prime minister. By skipping this historic meeting, KCR only insulted the people of Telangana.”

Recalling how the prime minister had spoken about V Hari Prasad, a handloom weaver from Sircilla who presented a cloth woven with G20 logo, during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme last week, Chugh said: “The chief minister has a lot to learn from the common people of Telangana who are feeling proud about India transforming into Vishwa Guru, with ‘Nation First’ as the motto.”

“The people of Telangana were surely teach KCR a befitting lesson in the next Assembly elections,” he added.

