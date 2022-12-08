Home States Telangana

EC accepts TRS' name change to Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Telangana's ruling TRS on October 5 changed its name to 'BRS', heralding the party's foray into 'national politics.'Telangana's ruling TRS on October 5 changed its name to 'BRS', heralding the party's

Election Commission of India

Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission on Thursday informed TRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that it has accepted the name change of his party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi.

In a letter to TRS, the EC cited a request from the party to accept its name change and said, "I am directed to refer to your letter issued on 05-10-2022 on the subject cited and to say that the commission has accepted your request for change in the name of your party from Telangana Rashtra Samithi to Bharat Rashtra Samithi. The necessary notification in this regard will be issued in due course."

The EC's letter was made known to the media by KCR's office. Telangana's ruling TRS on October 5 changed its name to 'BRS', heralding the party's foray into 'national politics.'

A resolution to this effect was passed at the party's general body meeting here. Rao read out the resolution and announced that the party's general body meet unanimously resolved to change the name from TRS to BRS.

The TRS party on November 7 issued a public notice about the change of its name to BRS and asked the members of the public to send to the EC objections, if any, to the proposed new name.

