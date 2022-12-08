Objections by seniors hold up formation of TPCC panels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With objections from senior leaders over the proposed appointees to the State and district level office bearers as well as the political affairs committee, the process of new appointments remains in limbo days after Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as Congress president. The process is likely to be delayed further due to the winter session of Parliament starting, party sources told TNIE.

It’s been some time since AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy submitted their report to Kharge. They had held a series of meetings with the party chief working on the combination and permutations.

However, after they got a whiff of the names on the lists submitted by the TPCC president, senior leaders including CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and others separately met Kharge and made their reservations known, just before the list could be given official endorsement. Some of them lamented that a set of Revanth supporters were proposed to prominent positions, and district level leadership was chosen without their knowledge.

“After the seniors raised their objections, the party high command again held discussions with the TPCC chief. They are working on putting in place a team that is acceptable to everyone,” said a senior leader who is familiar with the process.

