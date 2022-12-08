Ruling TRS riven by group politics in districts

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS is riven by group politics in districts. There have been frequent verbal clashes among Zilla Parishad chairpersons, ministers, MLAs and MLCs.In the recent past, several incidents happened over protocol issues, suggesting widening of the gap among the leaders.

In Vikarabad, a cold war is brewing between Zilla Parishad chairperson Sunitha Reddy and Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy. Sunitha is the wife of MLC and former minister Patnam Mahender Reddy. Rohith Reddy who was elected on the Congress ticket in 2018 joined the TRS along with other Congress MLAs.

As Rohit Reddy made a lateral entry into the TRS and is fast becoming another power centre in the district, Mahender Reddy and his wife appear to be getting restless.Also they are cross with Vikarabad MLA Methuku Anand. In April this year, TRS cadres gheraoed the ZP chairperson at Marpally in Vikarabad Assembly segment. The ZP chairperson later complained to the party against the attackers, alleging that Metuku Anand’s supporters tried to attack her vehicle.

In Jogulamba Gadwal district, clashes occur frequently between MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and ZP Chairperson Sarita. In a recent incident, the MLA lost control and abused government officials over alleged protocol violations in programmes held by the ZP chairperson.Serious differences arose between the two leaders in 2020 over the issue of the appointment of ZP CEO. The party cadres are divided into two groups and no effort seems to have been made to put the house in order.

In Wanaparthy district, a cold war is raging between Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and ZP Chairman Loknath Reddy. At a meeting, the ZP chairman objected to the minister’s speech over the 15th Finance Commission grants. He was unhappy over the minister ignoring him in public functions.

In Karimnagar, at a recent meeting, the ZP chairperson cried due to MLC Padi Koushik Reddy abusing her and obstructing Dalit Bandhu works. She complained to Boinapally Vinod Kumar, who is vice chairman of State Planning Board and also to Minister Gangula Kamalakar. The incident created a sensation in the district.

In Asifabad, the ZP chairperson who is a former MLA of TRS maintains a gap with MLA Aatram Sakku who was elected on the Congress ticket but joined the TRS later. Party leaders accuse them of running groups, unmindful of the damage it would cause to the party.

In Nizamabad, ZP chairman Dadannagari Vittal Rao and Armur MLA A Jeevan Reddy have not been seeing eye to eye for the last several months.Vittal Rao who is a relative of the chief minister but Jeevan Reddy who is TRS district president is part of the CM’s inner circle. Following the recent incident where an attempt was made on the life of Jeevan Reddy, differences between the two leaders have strained further.

