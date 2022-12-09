Home States Telangana

Corporate giants influenced COP27 resolutions, claims environmentalist

He asked them to pursue research on each of the sustainable developmental goals, which was the need of the hour, before it was too late.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned environmentalist and former head of the Department of Political Science, Prof K Purushotham Reddy, has alleged that corporate giants bribed the heads of the States at COP27, moderating resolutions which were being passed there and trying to block public anger against the usage of fossil fuels. 

Addressing a lecture at the OU Arts College on the topic ‘Global Environmental Crisis: The Way Forward’ on Thursday, he encouraged students and research scholars to take up the baton and reignite environmental and political activism. He asked them to pursue research on each of the sustainable developmental goals, which was the need of the hour, before it was too late.

He stressed the need to promote the ‘lifestyles for environment’ culture being propagated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to make sure individuals minimise their carbon footprint on earth.  Pointing out that even after 75 years of Independence, an ‘Environment Protection Authority’ was yet to be established in the country, he expressed his displeasure over the bureaucracy not implementing the orders of even the Supreme Court with respect to pollution in Patancheru industrial area. 

Describing the Political Science Department in OU as “a department which has always been vibrant and responsive to the issues facing the society”, Dr Purushotham appealed to students and research scholars to understand and use the ‘technology of protests’ by working under the ambit of law, to take environmental and political activism forward.

