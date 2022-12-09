Home States Telangana

KTR warns Centre against auctioning of coal blocks

In a statement, Rama Rao appealed to Telangana MPs cutting across party lines to express their opposition to the Centre’s plan during the Parliament sessions.

Published: 09th December 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing disappointment at Union Minister for Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi’s announcement in the Lok Sabha that the Centre was going to auction coal blocks of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday warned that a massive people’s movement will be launched if the Centre went ahead with its plans. 

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently assured the people that Singareni would not be privatised. However, the Centre has announced in the Lok Sabha that four coal blocks of SCCL will be auctioned,” the minister said.

Describing Singareni as the lifeline of the socioeconomic prosperity of Telangana, Rama Rao said that its privatisation, at a time it was generating profits and has the best Plant Load Factor (PLF) in the country, stands at the top position across the southern States in generation of thermal power, would adversely affect the State’s development.

Noting that a large number of lignite mines were allocated to Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation by following the nomination method, he questioned the Centre as to why coal mines weren’t allocated to Singareni on similar lines. Rama Rao accused the Centre of bias by implementing one rule for Gujarat and another for Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTR coal blocks Telangana
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp