Telangana commercial tax practices impress Jharkhand officials

The Jharkhand officials said that it was a great learning experience for them to know about the best practices of Telangana. 

Published: 09th December 2022 05:17 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior officials of the Commercial Taxes Department of Jharkhand called on Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials of the State Commercial Tax department at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary gave an overview of the best practices being implemented in Telangana, which has resulted in increased revenue to the government.  He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who also holds the Commercial Tax portfolio, there has been a paradigm shift in the tax administration.  

There has been an increased thrust and focus on computerisation, Somesh Kumar said. Manual drafting of notices and proceedings has been done away with and physical targets has been replaced with task based targets, he said. The department has also been reorganised by adding several circles.  

“Economic intelligence units have been set up for research and analytics,” Somesh Kumar explained. He informed that the revenue of the State through the commercial tax department has grown exponentially from around Rs 23,000 crore in 2014 to around Rs 65,000 crore in 2021-22, nearly three times more. The taxpayer base has also expanded substantially, he said.  The Jharkhand officials said that it was a great learning experience for them to know about the best practices of Telangana. 

