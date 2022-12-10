Bandi: it’s a drama to divert attention

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday predicted that MLC K Kavitha would go to prison for her role in the Delhi liquor scam which is being investigated by the ED and the CBI. Speaking to the media during a break in his Praja Sangrama Yatra here, the BJP leader ridiculed KCR for launching Bharat Rashtra Samiti and wondered what he would be able to do by joining hands with a “spent force like HD Kumaraswamy”.

He said that the enactment of BRS drama was only to divert people’s attention from BJP’s roaring victory in Gujarat and from the Delhi liquor scam in which his daughter Kavitha figures. He said that KCR had lost his right to defend Telangana the moment he invited Andhra leader Undavalli Arun Kumar to Pragathi Bhavan and discussed the formation of BRS with him.

Sanjay said BRS stood for Bandipotla Rashtra Samiti (gang of robbers). He ridiculed KCR for issuing cheques to Punjab farmers which had bounced when presented in banks. The BJP leader slammed KCR for betraying the interests of the Telangana people on the allocation of Krishna water to the State.

