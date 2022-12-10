Home States Telangana

Bandi: it’s a drama to divert attention

The BJP leader slammed KCR for betraying the interests of the Telangana people on the allocation of Krishna water to the State.

Published: 10th December 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Friday predicted that MLC K Kavitha would go to prison for her role in the Delhi liquor scam which is being investigated by the ED and the CBI. Speaking to the media during a break in his Praja Sangrama Yatra here, the BJP leader ridiculed KCR for launching Bharat Rashtra Samiti and wondered what he would be able to do by joining hands with a “spent force like HD Kumaraswamy”.

He said that the enactment of BRS drama was only to divert people’s attention from BJP’s roaring victory in Gujarat and from the Delhi liquor scam in which his daughter Kavitha figures. He said that KCR had lost his right to defend Telangana the moment he invited Andhra leader Undavalli Arun Kumar to Pragathi Bhavan and discussed the formation of BRS with him.

Sanjay said BRS stood for Bandipotla Rashtra Samiti (gang of robbers). He ridiculed KCR for issuing cheques to Punjab farmers which had bounced when presented in banks. The BJP leader slammed KCR for betraying the interests of the Telangana people on the allocation of Krishna water to the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay K Kavitha Delhi liquor scam
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp