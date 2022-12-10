Home States Telangana

BRS targeting 50-80 LS seats, says Suresh Reddy

The party intends to use local YouTube channels to popularise the achievements of Telangana governments in other states.

Published: 10th December 2022 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

The pink colour and car symbol of TRS remained intact in the flag of BRS. But, the Telangana map was replaced with the Indian map.

The pink colour and car symbol of TRS remained intact in the flag of BRS. But, the Telangana map was replaced with the Indian map. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Elaborating upon the plans of the BRS to create a mark at the national level, its parliamentary party deputy leader KR Suresh Reddy on Friday said that the target before them was to influence the nation with its socio-economic and political agenda by winning at least  50 to 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that BRS was eliciting an unprecedented response from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. Suresh Reddy opined that Congress was no longer in a position to unite Opposition parties. The responsibility therefore now lay on the BRS.

The Rajya Sabha member said that the Congress was not capable of leading regional parties while AAP is limited to urban pockets. If all the anti-BJP parties really want the fall of the saffron party, then they would have to work together with BRS leading them, said Suresh Reddy.

The party intends to use local YouTube channels to popularise the achievements of Telangana governments in other states. The Opposition in Telangana has nothing to offer to the people as their daily routine is to accuse the State government of corruption and family rule, said the leader.

He said that though the public debt is a bit on the higher side, the income of the farmers has increased substantially over the years. The farmers have stopped ending their lives and their per capita income has also shot up in Telangana.

The Opposition should decide whether they want the farmers to be in debt or the State to be in debt. Telangana is leading in all fields and even Central government figures vouch for it, said the BRS leader.

