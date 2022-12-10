Home States Telangana

Medico kidnapped in Telangana by 'stalker' and his men on her engagement day

The medico's parents accused a man named Naveen Reddy, who had allegedly been harassing the woman to marry her, of leading the mob and kidnapping her. 

Published: 10th December 2022 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2022 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

kidnap/rape

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Online Desk

A mob of over 50 men on Friday barged into the house of a 24-year-old medico at Adibatla in Telangana and kidnapped her on the day she was to get engaged, reports said.

The mob took the medico away but subsequently released her themselves, after which she called her parents. The police managed to arrest most men who were involved in the abduction.

The woman, a BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) graduate who had been working as a house surgeon, was abducted from her own house, in Adibatla village of Ranga Reddy district near Hyderabad in Telangana. A video of the incident shows the mob vandalising the house of the woman, Vaishali, damaging a car and beating up a man after dragging him out from inside the house.

Vaishali's family has accused a man named Naveen Reddy, who had allegedly been harassing the woman to marry her, of leading the mob and kidnapping her, NDTV reports.

Naveen has a franchise for a branded tea store and had put up a glass-walled cafe right opposite her home, in a movie-like romance. That was brought down and demolished by Vaishali's parents after her abduction, the report said.

Naveen has been harassing Vaishali on Instagram and other social media platforms. He proposed to her and she rejected the proposal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medico kidnapped stalker Telangana
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp