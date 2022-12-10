Medico kidnapped in Telangana by 'stalker' and his men on her engagement day

By Online Desk

A mob of over 50 men on Friday barged into the house of a 24-year-old medico at Adibatla in Telangana and kidnapped her on the day she was to get engaged, reports said.

The mob took the medico away but subsequently released her themselves, after which she called her parents. The police managed to arrest most men who were involved in the abduction.

Adibatla kidnapping case | Police have registered a case u/s 147, 148, 307, 324, 363, 427, 506, 452, 380 r/w 149 IPC against the named accused Kodudula Naveen Reddy, Ruben and 50 others. #Telangana https://t.co/7JXkoaaeu2 — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2022

The woman, a BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) graduate who had been working as a house surgeon, was abducted from her own house, in Adibatla village of Ranga Reddy district near Hyderabad in Telangana. A video of the incident shows the mob vandalising the house of the woman, Vaishali, damaging a car and beating up a man after dragging him out from inside the house.

Vaishali's family has accused a man named Naveen Reddy, who had allegedly been harassing the woman to marry her, of leading the mob and kidnapping her, NDTV reports.

Naveen has a franchise for a branded tea store and had put up a glass-walled cafe right opposite her home, in a movie-like romance. That was brought down and demolished by Vaishali's parents after her abduction, the report said.

Naveen has been harassing Vaishali on Instagram and other social media platforms. He proposed to her and she rejected the proposal.

