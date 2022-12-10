Home States Telangana

Revanth faults ECI for nod to name change

Asking why none of the BRS leaders failed to condemn comments of reuniting AP, Revanth said that KCR wants to field candidates in AP too.

Published: 10th December 2022 10:16 AM

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking strong exception to the Election Commission of India (ECI) accepting the request for a change of name from ‘Telangana Rashtra Samithi’ to ‘Bharat Rashtra Samithi’ while his objection was still pending, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday said that he has already filed a petition in the Delhi High Court which will come up for hearing next Monday.

He alleged that the BRS chief dropped the word “Telangana” as part of a larger conspiracy to merge the State again into Andhra Pradesh.

“In his application for the change of nomenclature, KCR wrote Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh, to be his address for correspondence. This was certainly not unintentional. Sajjala Ramakrishna, who is considered to be the soul of the AP chief minister stated that they will take all steps to reunite the two States, and none of the TRS leaders have condemned it,” Revanth said.

Asking why none of the BRS leaders failed to condemn comments about reuniting AP, Revanth said that KCR wants to field candidates in AP too.

