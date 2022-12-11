Home States Telangana

32 held in dentist kidnap case; victim alleges torture

The police registered cases against Naveen and his men for kidnapping, rioting, attempt to murder, causing hurt by weapons, causing damage, trespassing and theft.

Published: 11th December 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Vaishali (middle) speaks to the media in presence of her parents on Saturday. (File Photo)

Vaishali (middle) speaks to the media in presence of her parents on Saturday. (File Photo)

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The owner of Mr Tea, K Naveen Reddy, and 32 others were arrested on Saturday in connection with the kidnap of a dentist, Vaishali Reddy, and attack on her house at Adibhatla on Friday. Vaishali was rescued within six hours of her kidnap by the Rachakonda police. However, the police did not confirm the arrest of Naveen Reddy.

Speaking to the media, Vaishali said that she became acquainted with Naveen while playing badminton and denied getting married to him. She alleged that Naveen manhandled her and threatened to kill her father while she was being taken in his vehicle when she tried to call for help.

Naveen, accompanied by a mob of 50-60 men, armed with sticks and rods, attacked the house of Vaishali Reddy while preparations were being made for her engagement function. They also attacked her father apart from damaging household articles.

The police quickly swung into action and arrested Naveen Reddy and 32 others by Saturday. More than 50 per cent of those arrested are said to be the employees of Naveen whom he allegedly roped in after hosting a liquor-fuelled party for them. 

The police registered cases against Naveen and his men for kidnapping, rioting, attempt to murder, causing hurt by weapons, causing damage, trespassing and theft. Vaishali took her IELTS test on Saturday morning with police security. She asserted that she had gone to the Army Hospital for a dental treatment on the day when Naveen claimed they got married in a Guntur temple.

“I met him while playing badminton and when he proposed to me, I asked him to talk to my parents. As I suggested, he came along with a person named Buchhi Reddy and spoke to my family. After they rejected his proposal, he created a fake Instagram account and posted my morphed photos. The police got them deleted after I had lodged a complaint,” Vaishali claimed.

Narrating the trauma she went through on Friday, Vaishali, a BDS final-year student, said that Naveen Reddy barged into her bedroom on the first floor of her house and dragged her down by her hair. “When I was shouting for help in the car, he twisted my arms,” said the woman showing bruise marks on her arms and said that she had never been treated so roughly in her life by anybody.

She added, “He asked me to keep quiet if I wanted my father to be alive. Though I told him clearly that I did not like him, he said that he did not care whether I liked him or not. He said that since he liked me he could not see me getting married to another man.”

“The date of our marriage he mentioned in his petition to the court was August 4. On that day I was in the Army Hospital for dental treatment and I have evidence for that.With all these happenings around me, I need security for myself and my family,” said Vaishali.The police are looking into the claims of both Naveen Reddy and Vaishali Reddy.

Meanwhile, Tea Time managing director Arjun Ganesh expressed his displeasure over his name being mistaken for Naveen Reddy by TV channels and flashing his photo. He clarified that he had nothing to do with the Mr Tea management or the accused, Naveen Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Naveen Reddy arrested Dentist Kidnap
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)
Five killed, 49 injured in cooking gas cylinder blast in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Trinamool Congress' nation spokesperson Saket Gokhale. (File Photo)
Saket Gokhale re-arrested after bail, TMC sends delegation to Gujarat
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (File photo | PTI)
Maha BJP wants AAP to contest BMC polls to ‘eat’ into opponents’ vote banks 
BJP workers celebrating the party's decisive lead in Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Seven factors behind BJP’s meteoric rise, AAP may replace weak Congress as opposition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp