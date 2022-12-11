BJP shifts focus to 31 segments reserved for ST, SC candidates

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP plans to focus on weaning away pink party leaders of 36 Assembly constituencies in which the ruling BRS is facing internal differences due to one-upmanship.BJP leaders said that the party would also focus on constituencies reserved for SC and ST candidates in the State. There are 31 such constituencies -- 19 reserved for SC candidates and 12 for ST leaders. This is understandable since the BJP was able to bag a major share of Adivasi votes, which had traditionally gone to the Congress, in the recently concluded Gujarat election.

The BJP leadership plans to encourage leaders, especially second-rung leaders and those who are not happy in the BRS, from both ST and SC communities to join the saffron fold. BJP leaders told TNIE that the party has traditionally been stronger in urban and semi-urban areas and will now focus on SC/ST segments “as the TRS government has fa-iled to fulfil the promises made to these sections”.

According to BJP leaders, the candidates who had faced defeat in the last Assembly elections are struggling in the BRS and realise that they have a very slim chance of getting tickets for 2023. It is these leaders that the BJP plans to target in its aim to shore up its ranks.However, BJP sources say, these leaders want at least two months to take a decision as they believe that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will drop hints regarding their future.

On other hand, the BRS supremo has also started devoting his attention to the grievances of his party leaders in these 36 constituencies. According to sources, disgruntled leaders may be offered plum posts in the coming days.In ST constituencies, people are expecting clearance of podu lands and other issues. The BRS chief is also likely to announce a major decision regarding Dalit Bandhu scheme to counter anti-incumbency.

