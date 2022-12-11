Home States Telangana

Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital

According to the doctors at the Apollo Hospital, Sharmila's health is stable now.

Founder and president of the YSR Telangana Party, Yeduguri Sandinti Sharmila Reddy.

Founder and president of the YSR Telangana Party, Yeduguri Sandinti Sharmila Reddy. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Police broke the indefinite fast of YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) president, Y S Sharmila in protest against alleged denial of permission to continue her statewide 'padayatra' and shifted her to a hospital here in the small hours of Sunday, after her health deteriorated.

Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the party headquarters here on Friday.

Police forced media personnel, party leaders and cadres, to move away from the location and foiled Sharmila's fast before she was "forcefully" shifted to the hospital at around 1.00 AM today, the party said.

Sharmila, did not even consume water, which resulted in her health condition deteriorating rapidly, it said.

Doctors, who were monitoring her health, stated that Sharmila's blood pressure and glucose levels had fallen to alarming levels, and expressed concern over dehydration which could lead to electrolyte imbalance, potent enough to pose danger to her kidneys, a release from the party said.

Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, submitted a memorandum to the Ambedkar statue near Hussain Sagar lake on Friday in protest against denial of permission to her 'padayatra' and sought to hold a fast there.

As such fasts are not allowed at the Ambedkar statue where activities like garlanding and submission of memoranda take place usually, she was shifted to her party office at Lotus Pond locality here, police had said.

