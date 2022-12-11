Telangana: Over 600 students take part in science exhibition

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Organised by education officials, a district-level science exhibition was held at a private school in Adilabad.On the third day of the event, district Collector Sikta Patnaik visited the school and reviewed the exhibits put up by the students on Saturday.More than 600 students from different schools across the district presented their projects on different topics — such as pollution, accident prevention, health, tools for persons with disabilities and robotics.

A number of students explained to the Collector how their projects worked and also their importance. While commending the enthusiasm of students, she lauded the efforts of the students and their understanding of scientific concepts which affect our day-to-day life.District Educational Officer (DEO) T Pranitha also attended the exhibition.

