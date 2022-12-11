Telangana: State cabinet gives nod for filling up 7,029 posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, here on Saturday, gave sanction for filling up of as many as 7,029 posts in Home, Roads & Buildings Department and BC Gurukul Society.

Though, the Cabinet reportedly discussed several issues, the official release stated that it sanctioned posts in the police department to reduce the crime rate related to narcotic drugs. The Cabinet also gave its nod for decentralisation of the R&B Department on the lines of Irrigation Department.

During the meeting, the Cabinet expressed concern over narcotic drugs destroying the future of the youth and becoming a law and order problem. The State government has already constituted a special unit in the police department to prevent and eliminate drug related crimes.

As part of this, the Cabinet decided to fill up 3,966 posts in various categories in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda Commissionerates, Command and Control Centre, Narcotics Control Bureau and Telangana Cyber Safety Bureau. The Cabinet directed the State Home Department to take steps for the recruitment process. The additional posts are intended to curb crimes, especially to control the offences relating to narcotic drugs and ganja. The Cabinet also approved creation of new police stations, circles and divisions.

FUNDS FOR ROADS

The Cabinet sanctioned additional funds to the tune of Rs 1,865 crore to the R&B Department for taking up repairs (periodical renewals) to damaged roads.Of this amount, Rs 635 crore would be spent immediately to take up repairs to the roads which were damaged in the recent rains and floods. The Cabinet sanctioned 472 additional posts and approved the decentralisation of the department.

As many as three chief engineer offices, 10 circle offices, 15 divisional offices and 79 sub-divisional offices will be created in the R&B department.Like in irrigation department, the State Cabinet also gave financial powers to Roads and Buildings department officials from DEE to CE level to take up repairs to damaged roads immediately without sending proposals to State level office.

The maximum amount the officials can spend per year without sanction from higher-ups is Rs 25 lakh (DEE), Rs 1.5 crore (EE), Rs 2 crore (SE) and Rs 3 crore (CE).The officials can take up repair works on nomination basis in their respective areas. An amount of Rs 129 crore will be kept with the R&B department for the same.

2,591 posts to be created

The Cabinet also approved creation of 2,591 new posts in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society.These posts will be allocated to four junior colleges, 15 degree colleges and 33 residential schools, which have been started this year.

