IMA to adopt villages, launch health programmes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To deal with the current and future health and wellness issues with a preventive mindset, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has decided to launch a public health programme under which it will be adopting a number of villages across Telangana and conducting a comprehensive survey on the health status of registered medical practitioners in the State.

The programme, to be implemented under the chairmanship of Dr B Ranga Reddy who was appointed by IMA Telangana president Dr BN Rao, will see around 19,000 members visiting these adopted villages to conduct the survey. During a meeting held here on Sunday, the members discussed the priority public health issues in the State and finalised a roadmap for interventions with short, mid and long term priorities.

As a part of short-term goals, the IMA launched a programme called ‘Aao Gaon Chale’ (Let’s go to villages) under which its members will try to reach the farthest villages in the State.Recently, the IMA members have come forward to adopt villages in Karimnagar to provide comprehensive healthcare. As many as 20 doctors will be looking at different health services in this district, including Nakupally, Renikunta, Thadikal and Kodurupaka.

